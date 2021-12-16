Uncertainty surrounds Pakistan-West Indies ODI series

The ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies is likely to be postponed after multiple coronavirus cases in the visiting team’s camp.

As many as nine players and officials in the camp have been tested positive for the virus.

The three-match ODI series, which is part of the ICC ODI Super League, is scheduled to start from December 18 at the National Stadium Karachi.

Sources suggest that the team is reluctant to play the series as they are missing most of their key members due to Covid-19.

Due to the same reason, the team’s arrival for the third T20I was delayed as well.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also preparing for an important press conference at the venue later on Thursday (today).

Earlier, five more members of the West Indies cricket squad — including three players — had tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Thursday.

Meanwhile, four members of the touring party tested positive on Saturday, bringing the total to nine since they arrived last week for a Twenty20 and limited-over series.

It must be noted that Pakistan has an unassailable lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series, after winning the first two matches.