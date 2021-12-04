Saturday, December 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Sports

Ticket prices for Pakistan-West Indies series revealed

The board has set the prices as low as Rs250

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Posted: Dec 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board has revealed the ticket prices of the upcoming home series against the West Indies.

The Windies will play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs during their 15-day tour of Pakistan.

 National Stadium Karachi will host both series which will commence from December 13.

In a bid to attract fans, the board has set the ticket prices for the T20I matches from as low as Rs250 and a maximum of Rs2,000.

The price set for General Enclosures (Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani and Wasim Bari) is 250.

 500 for First-class Enclosures (Asif Iqbal, Majid Khan, Quaid, Waqar Hasan and Zaheer Abbas) are for PKR500.

1000 for Premium Enclosures (Imran Khan and Wasim Akram) are for PKR1,000

Ticket for VIP Enclosures (Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad) will cost PKR2,000.

These tickets can be purchased online (www.bookme.pk), over the telephone (0092 313 778 6888), or through the box office and M&P outlets.

