HOME > Cricket

Shane Warne criticises Aleem Dar over ‘bad’ umpiring

Taking to Twitter, Warne took a dig at Dar

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne has criticised ICC Elite Panel Umpire Aleem Dar, who hails from Pakistan, for poor umpiring.

Taking to Twitter, Warne took a dig at Dar over a wrong decision he made during the 2013 Ashes series.

England tailender Stuart Broad edged spinner Ashton Agar in the second innings, on the third day of the first Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, but Dar refused to give the batter out with the left-hander standing his ground.

Sharing his thoughts on the decision, Warne said that the decision “shows you how bad an umpire Aleem Dar was”.

It must be noted that Dar is one of the most successful umpires in the world of cricket. He also holds the record for highest number of matches officiated, 407, in international cricket.

Dar also won the award for ICC Umpire of the Year, three times in a row, between 2009 and 2011.  

