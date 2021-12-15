Schedule announced for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India on March 6 in the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the event.

The tournament will begin on March 4 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, with the hosts New Zealand playing West Indies.

“The first set of games will also see two massive rivalries take the centre stage, with Australia taking on England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 5 and India facing Pakistan in Tauranga the following day,” ICC said in a press release.

ICC also announced the format for the event, which will return for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The tournament will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals,” the press release said.

“The tournament will also mark the return of the women’s global event since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The last global women’s event played was the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia in March 2020, which the hosts won by beating India in the final,” it added.

As far as the knockout stage is concerned, the first semi-final will take place at The Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 30 while The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second semi-final, on the following day, and the final on April 3.

Complete schedule