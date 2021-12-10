Quetta Gladiators sign Afridi, trade Azam for PSL7

Shahid Afridi will represent Quetta Gladiators in what will be his farewell HBL Pakistan Super League 7 after participating in Multan Sultan’s last year.

Shahid Afridi: “I am excited to join Quetta Gladiators, a side that has had a roller-coaster ride in the past few events despite winning the title in 2019. In my final HBL PSL event, it will my dream and wish to sign off with another HBL PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017.

“HBL PSL is an event that encourages and inspires a player to give his very best. I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our event objectives.”

England’s James Vince has also been moved from Sultan to Gladiators. Multan Sultans will take Quetta’s Diamond and Silver round picks, respectively.

In another major development, player of the National T20 Iftikhar Ahmed has joined Quetta after being part of Islamabad United for the 2021 season. He has swapped teams with wicketkeeper/batter Azam Khan, who has moved to Islamabad United from Quetta Gladiators.

Iftikhar Ahmed: “It has been a difficult decision to move from Islamabad United, but looking ahead to my future in T20 cricket that is linked to the Pakistan team, I thought this was the best move. I am grateful to the Islamabad United management for their support and understanding, as they have continued to stand behind me in all my decisions.

“I am thrilled to be rejoining Shahid Afridi at Quetta Gladiators after 2017, when we last played together in HBL PSL. Quetta Gladiators include a number of my contemporaries with whom I have played a lot of cricket. I am sure the HBL PSL 7 will be an exciting and entertaining event, and I can make a positive impact through my batting, bowling and fielding.”

The HBL PSL Draft 2022 will be held at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on Sunday, 12 December, with the event to kick off at 3pm.

Each side will come to the draft with a maximum of eight-player retentions from the last event.

