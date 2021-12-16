Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Cricket

Pakistan-West Indies third T20I to go ahead as scheduled

The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The third T20I between Pakistan and West Indies will go ahead as scheduled, despite multiple Covid-19 cases in the visitors’ camp, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The remaining matches of the tour were in doubt, initially, due to West Indies players’ reluctance to take the field, however they later agreed to keep the tour on.

Earlier, five more members of the West Indies cricket squad — including three players — had tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Thursday.

Meanwhile, four members of the touring party tested positive on Saturday, bringing the total to nine since they arrived last week for a Twenty20 and limited-over series.

The remaining 14 members of the squad tested negative for the virus, today.

It must be noted that Pakistan has an unassailable lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series, after winning the first two matches.

The third T20I match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The two teams are also set to play a three-match ODI series, on December 18, 20 and 22, following the conclusion of the T20Is at the same venue.

COVID-19 Pakistan T20i
 
