HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan achieves massive feat in T20 cricket

Wicketkeeper has been in red-hot form in the recent past

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has achieved another feat in Twenty20 cricket after his match-winning knock in the third T20I against West Indies on Thursday.

Rizwan, who scored 87 runs in 45 balls, became the first-ever batter to score 2000 runs in a calendar year in T20 cricket.

For his brilliant innings in the third T20I, Rizwan also bagged the award for player of the match.

Scoring 203 runs in three innings, at a strike-rate of 159.84, also helped Rizwan clinch the player of the series award.  

The prolific right-hander also has the most runs, 1326, in T20I cricket, this year, at a stunning average of 73.66 and strike-rate of 134.89. His runs tally includes 12 fifties, most by any player this year, and a hundred. He also stands at the top of the pile in terms of sixes hit this year, with 42 against his name.

Rizwan’s 158-run opening stand for the first wicket with Babar Azam, in the third T20I against West Indies, also helped the duo break the record for most hundred partnerships as a pair, six, in T20I cricket. The record was previously held by India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, with five century partnerships.

