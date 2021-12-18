Miandad contradicts Raja’s idea of drop-in pitches

Legendary batter Javed Miandad is against the idea of using drop-in pitches in Pakistan.

A drop-in pitch is prepared away from the venue and is only used when a match takes place.

While speaking to media in Karachi, Miandad said that the pitches already in use have produced world-class players in the past.

“There is no need of drop-in pitches in Pakistan, every kind of pitch is made in Pakistan. We also became world-class players by playing on these pitches,” said Miandad.

“Very few know that basically the idea of the drop-in pitch was first introduced by Kerry Packer in Australia as he didn’t have grounds to organize world cricket series,” he added.

It must be noted that the idea of drop-in pitches was introduced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, recently.

“Pakistan Cricket Board and Arif Habib Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the installation of drop-in pitches. This partnership is aligned to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s vision of improving the quality of pitches, which, in turn, will help budding cricketers to improve their techniques and produce improved performances on overseas tours,” a PCB press release said on December 12.

“As per the agreement, Arif Habib Group will install drop-in pitches at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium and one more at a location to be identified and confirmed by the PCB in due course. The process for the procurement of drop-in pitches is expected to be completed in 2022,” it added.