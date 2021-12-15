Hayden reveals reason behind Pakistan T20 World Cup exit

Former Pakistan Batting Consultant Matthew Hayden has revealed the reason behind the Men-in-Green’s T20 World Cup exit.

Pakistan lost to Australia in the semi-final of the event, on November 11, after a Matthew Wade onslaught, unbeaten 41 runs off 17 balls, stunned the Babar Azam-led unit.

In a report sent to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, Hayden highlighted that the players could not handle the pressure of the game which led to errors in the field.

“The players were under pressure, which led to mistakes in the field. More work needs to be done in the fielding department in order to get better results,” said Hayden.

It must be noted that during Australia’s run-chase, Wade’s wild swing at Shaheen Afridi’s third ball, in the second last over of the match, sent a skier towards Hasan Ali who spilled the catch on the leg-side.

Wade responded by hitting three sixes in a row to complete an excellent chase against Pakistan.

Hayden also heaped praise on the Pakistan players for their impressive performance in the event, despite getting knocked out at the semi-finals stage. Pakistan won all their matches in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

“This Pakistan team is full of match winners. They played as a unit in the World Cup and performed exceedingly well,” he concluded.