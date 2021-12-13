Monday, December 13, 2021  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Chitral demonstrate super grit, beat Muslim FC in ‘super final’

It was the winners' third match in three days

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Chitral beat Muslim FC in super final

Listen to the story
A day after being crowned as the champions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ufone 4G Football Cup, Chitral beat the winners of the tournament's Balochistan version Muslim FC Chaman in a "Super Final" on Sunday. The win in the 'Super Final' was nothing less than a superhuman effort by Chitral, who were playing their third match in as many days. The tournament organisers cited logistic issues for the scheduling of the tournament in such a way that can prove extremely dangerous for the players' bodies. "It is not the best situation for us, but we will play and give our best," Chitral coach Sangeen Ghazi told Samaa Digital before the match. Sangeen's players didn't let his confidence in them down. Chitral went up ahead as early as in the 11th minute when Mohammad Yousuf headed in a cross by former Pakistan international and Chitral legend Mohammad Rasool. Chitral doubled the lead in the 24th minute and this time Rasool was the goalscorer. Rightback Anhaar assisted the 36-year-old with a perfectly weighed pass after linking up Khalique-uz-Zaman Zahid. Muslim FC had an opportunity to reduce the lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute but they failed to capitalise on it. As soon as the final whistle was blown, the Chitrali-dominated crowd at the  Peshawar's Tehmas Khan Football Stadium spilled onto the pitch and performed a traditional dance for few minutes before dispersing. "It is big for Chitral," Sangeen said after the match. "We are a small district with no facilities and for us to win this means a lot. "This will inspire more children to take up the sport and hopefully excel in it."
FaceBook WhatsApp

A day after being crowned as the champions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ufone 4G Football Cup, Chitral beat the winners of the tournament’s Balochistan version Muslim FC Chaman in a “Super Final” on Sunday.

The win in the ‘Super Final’ was nothing less than a superhuman effort by Chitral, who were playing their third match in as many days.

The tournament organisers cited logistic issues for the scheduling of the tournament in such a way that can prove extremely dangerous for the players’ bodies.

“It is not the best situation for us, but we will play and give our best,” Chitral coach Sangeen Ghazi told Samaa Digital before the match.

Sangeen’s players didn’t let his confidence in them down. Chitral went up ahead as early as in the 11th minute when Mohammad Yousuf headed in a cross by former Pakistan international and Chitral legend Mohammad Rasool.

Chitral doubled the lead in the 24th minute and this time Rasool was the goalscorer. Rightback Anhaar assisted the 36-year-old with a perfectly weighed pass after linking up Khalique-uz-Zaman Zahid.

Muslim FC had an opportunity to reduce the lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute but they failed to capitalise on it.

As soon as the final whistle was blown, the Chitrali-dominated crowd at the  Peshawar’s Tehmas Khan Football Stadium spilled onto the pitch and performed a traditional dance for few minutes before dispersing.

“It is big for Chitral,” Sangeen said after the match. “We are a small district with no facilities and for us to win this means a lot.

“This will inspire more children to take up the sport and hopefully excel in it.”

 
chitral Football
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Chitral demonstrate super grit, beat Muslim FC in 'super final'
Chitral demonstrate super grit, beat Muslim FC in ‘super final’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.