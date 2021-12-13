Chitral demonstrate super grit, beat Muslim FC in ‘super final’

A day after being crowned as the champions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ufone 4G Football Cup, Chitral beat the winners of the tournament’s Balochistan version Muslim FC Chaman in a “Super Final” on Sunday.

The win in the ‘Super Final’ was nothing less than a superhuman effort by Chitral, who were playing their third match in as many days.

The tournament organisers cited logistic issues for the scheduling of the tournament in such a way that can prove extremely dangerous for the players’ bodies.

“It is not the best situation for us, but we will play and give our best,” Chitral coach Sangeen Ghazi told Samaa Digital before the match.

Sangeen’s players didn’t let his confidence in them down. Chitral went up ahead as early as in the 11th minute when Mohammad Yousuf headed in a cross by former Pakistan international and Chitral legend Mohammad Rasool.

Chitral doubled the lead in the 24th minute and this time Rasool was the goalscorer. Rightback Anhaar assisted the 36-year-old with a perfectly weighed pass after linking up Khalique-uz-Zaman Zahid.

Muslim FC had an opportunity to reduce the lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute but they failed to capitalise on it.

As soon as the final whistle was blown, the Chitrali-dominated crowd at the Peshawar’s Tehmas Khan Football Stadium spilled onto the pitch and performed a traditional dance for few minutes before dispersing.

“It is big for Chitral,” Sangeen said after the match. “We are a small district with no facilities and for us to win this means a lot.

“This will inspire more children to take up the sport and hopefully excel in it.”