Babar Azam loses top spot in T20I rankings

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam is no longer the number one T20I batter in the world, after the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) player rankings update.

After a string of low scores, 0 and 7, in the first two T20Is of the ongoing series against West Indies, Azam has slipped to number three position in the rankings.

“In the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, Dawid Malan is back to number one among batters with Pakistan captain Babar Azam unable to hold on to the top spot after two matches of their series against the West Indies,” the ICC said in a press release.

Meanwhile, pacer Shaheen Afridi has attained a career-high third position in the Test player rankings after bagging three wickets in the second Test against Bangladesh. Off-spinner Sajid Khan and middle-order batters Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam also made impressive gains in batting rankings for the longest format of the game.

“Shaheen headlines the bowling rankings in the latest weekly update for men that is carried out on Wednesdays and includes the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan, which Pakistan won by an innings and eight runs to clinch full ICC World Test Championship points from the series,” the ICC stated.

“Shaheen has continued his ascent with three wickets in the match while off-spinner Sajid Khan has zoomed up 52 places to 49th after a 12-wicket haul that won him the Player of the Match award. Mohammad Rizwan (up five places to 18th) and Fawad Alam (up seven places to 20th) have moved up in the batters’ list after their useful half-centuries,” it added.

Haider Ali has also improved his T20I rankings, gained 86 slots to reach 98th position, after scores of 68 and 31 in the first two T20Is against West Indies.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan has moved up five slots to ninth position, in the T20I rankings for bowlers, after claiming three wickets in the first T20I against West Indies.

Speedster Haris Rauf is up three places to 19th while left-armer Mohammad Nawaz has gained 29 slots to reach 54th position.