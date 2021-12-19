Sunday, December 19, 2021  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1443
Cricket

Aaqib Javed reveals how PSL is better than IPL

The seventh edition of PSL will start on January 27

Posted: Dec 19, 2021
Posted: Dec 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Photo: Lahore Qalandars

Former speedster Aaqib Javed believes that Pakistan Super League (PSL) holds edge over the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of the nature of pitches.

Javed, who is also the head coach of PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars, said that pitches in Pakistan offer help to, both, batsmen and bowlers which makes PSL more interesting as compared to other leagues in the world.

“This [PSL] is the most interesting league in the world, if there are no interruptions due to Covid-19 or anything else, because of the nature of the pitches. For instance Lahore’s pitch has some support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi,” said Javed on PTV Sports.

“On the other hand if you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket being played there due to extremely flat surfaces and low-quality bowling,” he added.   

The seventh edition of PSL will start on January 27, with the final set to take place on February 27.

Matches from January 27-February 7 will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi, whereas as the remaining fixtures will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

