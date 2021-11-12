Twitter trolls Hassan Ali after he drops ‘World Cup’

Australia ends Pakistan’s T20 World Cup run
Pakistan’s 16-match winning streak in UAE came to and on Thursday, when they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Australia at Dubai International Stadium.
The nail-biting match kept cricket lovers on the edge in both innings, where the Aussies were the better team, who will now play against New Zealand in the final on Sunday, November 14.
Cricket fans were not happy with Hassan Ali’s performance and trolled him for dropping the catch of Mathew Wade, who went on to hit back-to-back three sixes to win the semifinal by five wickets.
Here is how the fans reacted to the catch drop:
