Twitter trolls Hassan Ali after he drops ‘World Cup’

Pakistan’s 16-match winning streak in UAE came to and on Thursday, when they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Australia at Dubai International Stadium.

The nail-biting match kept cricket lovers on the edge in both innings, where the Aussies were the better team, who will now play against New Zealand in the final on Sunday, November 14.

Cricket fans were not happy with Hassan Ali’s performance and trolled him for dropping the catch of Mathew Wade, who went on to hit back-to-back three sixes to win the semifinal by five wickets.

Here is how the fans reacted to the catch drop:

Me running into Hassan Ali anywhere in Lahore .#PAKVSAUS pic.twitter.com/kHc07MysDx — Aleeeyyy. (@iam_aleeraza) November 11, 2021

Me on my way to find hassan ali pic.twitter.com/QHzWNN29YQ — zed (@w1tvh) November 11, 2021

Hassan ali come outside we need to talk 🙂 pic.twitter.com/DtutJRnZdQ — Ali Ghauri 👑 (@Its_Alee915) November 11, 2021

me outside hassan ali’s dressing room pic.twitter.com/BCGauEcG9I — maaidah (@maaidahhh) November 11, 2021

No no.

Literary no one.

Pakistani RN to Hassan Ali pic.twitter.com/jTt2BZvbG0 — Moeen. (@imoinious_x) November 11, 2021

