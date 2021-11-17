Sajid Sadpara rescued after falling sick at Mount Everest

Sajid Sadpara was rescued after he fell sick during an expedition to explore a new route at Mount Everest on Tuesday.

The son of late Pakistan’s iconic climber Ali Sadpara, is in Nepal as part of a team of climbers that includes 69-year-old French mountaineer Marc Batard and his son along with Pasang Nuru Sherpa, a climber from Nepal.

High Commission for Pakistan in Nepal has coordinated Air Rescue of Sajid Sadpara, who is suffering from mental health conditions, from Everest Base Camp to Kathmandu. #SajidSadpara pic.twitter.com/DSFc2l4stE — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) November 17, 2021

The purpose of the expedition is to explore a new, ‘safer’ route from the base camp of the Everest to Camp I and Camp II, the Frenchman told Himalayan Times.

It is moment of excitement to trek and climbing with a young mountain Guide Luciyang a French aspirant dynamic Guide .we are going to make a new route in Everest Inshallah BC to C1#terasuroor #Thenorthener #teamalisadpara #Fellowshipoffrost #techniques #life pic.twitter.com/mq0SLh23nW — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) November 11, 2021

A video clip went viral on social media, which showed Sadpara tied up in ropes, where a man then helps the ailing climber to drink water while cheering him up following the fatal incident.

The condition might have been caused by Cerebral Edema.

This happens when fluid builds up around the brain, causing an increase in pressure known as intracranial pressure.

High altitude, over 4,000 meters, is one of the causes that could trigger the edema,