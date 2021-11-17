Wednesday, November 17, 2021  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Sports

Sajid Sadpara rescued after falling sick at Mount Everest

He is in Nepal to explore new, 'safer' route

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Posted: Nov 17, 2021

Photo: Twitter

Sajid Sadpara was rescued after he fell sick during an expedition to explore a new route at Mount Everest on Tuesday.

The son of late Pakistan’s iconic climber Ali Sadpara, is in Nepal as part of a team of climbers that includes 69-year-old French mountaineer Marc Batard and his son along with Pasang Nuru Sherpa, a climber from Nepal.

The purpose of the expedition is to explore a new, ‘safer’ route from the base camp of the Everest to Camp I and Camp II, the Frenchman told Himalayan Times.

A video clip went viral on social media, which showed Sadpara tied up in ropes, where a man then helps the ailing climber to drink water while cheering him up following the fatal incident.

The condition might have been caused by Cerebral Edema.

This happens when fluid builds up around the brain, causing an increase in pressure known as intracranial pressure.

High altitude, over 4,000 meters, is one of the causes that could trigger the edema,

Ali Sadpara MOUNT EVEREST Sajid Sadpara
 
