Rizwan, Malik miss Pakistan training due to flu

Men-in-Green will face Australia in semifinal tomorrow

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik missed Pakistan’s practice due to flu, local media reported Wednesday.

According to Pakistan team manager Ibrahim Badees, COVID-19 tests of both players came back negative, but the doctor has advised them to rest.

The players will undergo a medical check-up tomorrow (Thursday) before the match.

In case they were unable to play against Australia, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali would replace the duo in the game.

Pakistan will take on Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final tomorrow (Thursday) in Dubai.

Pakistan remained undefeated in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, where they beat India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

