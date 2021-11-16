Rizwan defends Pakistan’s powerplay approach during World T20

Pakistan wicket-keeper and opening batter Mohammed Rizwan has said that Pakistan’s calculated approach in the batting powerplay has been the part of team’s strategy in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

He was interacting with media before the T20I series against Bangladesh.

“This has been our strength,” Rizwan said about Pakistan’s strategy to accumulation rather attack during powerplays. “Experts are saying that our openers are not giving wickets to opposition’s strike bowlers and capitalising in the end to score 160-170 runs.”

“Yes, we didn’t play the powerplay as well as we would have liked, however, even teams with aggressive batters are scoring around 45 runs in the powerplay,” said Rizwan.

“It might appear that we haven’t hit sixes, but the important thing for me and captain [Babar Azam] is to execute the plan we take into the ground.”

Most runs in T20I in a calendar year

Mohammed Rizwan became the first cricketer to score 1000 runs in T20I in a calendar year.

“As far as this record is concerned, I am happy that this it is now associated with Pakistan,” said Rizwan.

“I want to specially thank Richard Pybus and Inzamam ul Haq who gave me important tips abouut T20 cricket.”

He also thanked Pakistan cricket team’s assistant coach Shahid Aslam for working behind the scenes and arranging practice sessions for him.

“When I was asked to open by management [in the series against New Zealand], it suited me. It was the turning point for me and gave me momentum.”

Rizwan’s condition before the semifinal

Rizwan said that two days before the semi-final match against Australia, he went for some ECG scans to the hospital.

“When I reached the hospital, I couldn’t breathe. The doctors told me if I was 20 minutes late, my breathing tubes would have burst,” said Rizwan.

He said that the doctors have suggested him two-day rest so he will start the training tomorrow.

Love affair with pillow

Rizwan’s pictures are making round on social media these days in which he is seen carrying a pillow. About this pillow, Rizwan said that this is a medicated pillow which helps in his recovery.

“Wicket-keepers’ necks get stiff because they have to squat and rise up while keeping the wickets. They also have to wear helmets during batting and keeping which puts further pressure on the neck,” said Rizwan.

“I sleep well on this pillow therefore I always carry it with me. I don’t even put it in the luggage because I don’t even want sleep without it even one night.”