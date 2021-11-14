Sunday, November 14, 2021  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Muhammad Rizwan and his pillow: A love story

His airport pictures went viral on social media

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Muhammad Rizwan with his pillow—Photo: Twitter

Listen to the story
The Pakistan cricket team lost the T20 World Cup but managed to win the hearts of the entire nation. The player to top the list was wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. On the return of Babar XI from Dubai to Bangladesh, Rizwan was seen glued to just one thing -- a white pillow. The player's pictures have gone viral and it's melting the hearts of his fans! Rizwan's photos and videos left a lot of people curious as well. Why is he carrying the pillow everywhere? What is the connection? Yeh Rizwan or iss takiye ka kya connection hai yaaar I'm soo curious to know🤔😂 #Rizwan #RizwanKaTakiya pic.twitter.com/bLW0ezSBPI — Oxygen🇵🇰 (@oxygen_here) November 13, 2021 " Muhammad Rizwan and his pillow. A true love story." Muhammad Rizwan and his pillow. A true love story 😆 1/2 #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/7iaYQcT4uc — M.Rizwan Updates (@MRizwanUpdates) November 13, 2021 "Find someone who obsessed with you the way Rizwan obsessed with his pillow." Find Someone Who Obsessed with You😊The way #Rizwan Obsessed with his Pillow❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/PXJkLN8jS1 — Nimmz__🔥 (@Chlo_shaba_kato) November 13, 2021 According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Muhammad Rizwan brings his pillow from home and takes it everywhere he goes. PCB said Rizwan needs his comfort sleep so even when he travels domestically he carries his pillow. Rizwan and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik were sick before the semi-final, which Pakistan lost by five wickets. After the match, pictures of Rizwan lying on a hospital bed went viral on social media. He has been diagnosed with a chest infection. Despite spending two nights in the Intensive Care Unit the player chose to play the match and smashed 67 off 52 in the semifinal against Australia. “I am now feeling much better, I would request people to pray for me,” he told reporters in Dubai.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan cricket team lost the T20 World Cup but managed to win the hearts of the entire nation. The player to top the list was wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

On the return of Babar XI from Dubai to Bangladesh, Rizwan was seen glued to just one thing — a white pillow. The player’s pictures have gone viral and it’s melting the hearts of his fans!

Rizwan’s photos and videos left a lot of people curious as well. Why is he carrying the pillow everywhere? What is the connection?

” Muhammad Rizwan and his pillow. A true love story.”

“Find someone who obsessed with you the way Rizwan obsessed with his pillow.”

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Muhammad Rizwan brings his pillow from home and takes it everywhere he goes.

PCB said Rizwan needs his comfort sleep so even when he travels domestically he carries his pillow.

Rizwan and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik were sick before the semi-final, which Pakistan lost by five wickets. After the match, pictures of Rizwan lying on a hospital bed went viral on social media. He has been diagnosed with a chest infection.

Despite spending two nights in the Intensive Care Unit the player chose to play the match and smashed 67 off 52 in the semifinal against Australia.

“I am now feeling much better, I would request people to pray for me,” he told reporters in Dubai.

 
Muhammad Rizwan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Muhammad Rizwan, pillow, Rizwan with his pillow, PCB, cricket, Pakistan cricket team
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Muhammad Rizwan and his pillow: A love story
Muhammad Rizwan and his pillow: A love story
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.