Muhammad Rizwan and his pillow: A love story

The Pakistan cricket team lost the T20 World Cup but managed to win the hearts of the entire nation. The player to top the list was wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

On the return of Babar XI from Dubai to Bangladesh, Rizwan was seen glued to just one thing — a white pillow. The player’s pictures have gone viral and it’s melting the hearts of his fans!

Rizwan’s photos and videos left a lot of people curious as well. Why is he carrying the pillow everywhere? What is the connection?

Yeh Rizwan or iss takiye ka kya connection hai yaaar I’m soo curious to know🤔😂 #Rizwan #RizwanKaTakiya pic.twitter.com/bLW0ezSBPI — Oxygen🇵🇰 (@oxygen_here) November 13, 2021

” Muhammad Rizwan and his pillow. A true love story.”

Muhammad Rizwan and his pillow. A true love story 😆 1/2 #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/7iaYQcT4uc — M.Rizwan Updates (@MRizwanUpdates) November 13, 2021

“Find someone who obsessed with you the way Rizwan obsessed with his pillow.”

Find Someone Who Obsessed with You😊

The way #Rizwan Obsessed with his Pillow❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/PXJkLN8jS1 — Nimmz__🔥 (@Chlo_shaba_kato) November 13, 2021

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Muhammad Rizwan brings his pillow from home and takes it everywhere he goes.

PCB said Rizwan needs his comfort sleep so even when he travels domestically he carries his pillow.

Rizwan and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik were sick before the semi-final, which Pakistan lost by five wickets. After the match, pictures of Rizwan lying on a hospital bed went viral on social media. He has been diagnosed with a chest infection.

Despite spending two nights in the Intensive Care Unit the player chose to play the match and smashed 67 off 52 in the semifinal against Australia.

“I am now feeling much better, I would request people to pray for me,” he told reporters in Dubai.