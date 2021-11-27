Saturday, November 27, 2021  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Mohammad Wasim wins WBC silver flyweight title second time

He defeated Colombia's Robert Brera to win the title

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Star Pakistan boxer Mohammad Waseem defeated Colombia's Robert Brera to win the WBC silver flyweight title.

This was the second time he won the title in his 12th

professional fight.

“It was a tough fight,” Wasim said after the bout. “I've

become the WBC silver Champion for the 2nd time and happy to qualify for the

WBA and WBC world title.”

In his last bout on December 5 last year, Waseem went on to beat Philippines Jeny Boy Boca at the Governor House in Lahore.

The 34-year-old, aka ‘Falcon Khan’, in his career so far has

won 11 bouts out of 12 professional bouts and lost only one.

Among the ones Muhammad Wasim has won, eight of them have

been won on knockouts.

