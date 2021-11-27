Mohammad Wasim wins WBC silver flyweight title second time

He defeated Colombia's Robert Brera to win the title
Star Pakistan boxer Mohammad Waseem defeated Colombia's Robert Brera to win the WBC silver flyweight title.
This was the second time he won the title in his 12thprofessional fight.
“It was a tough fight,” Wasim said after the bout. “I'vebecome the WBC silver Champion for the 2nd time and happy to qualify for theWBA and WBC world title.”
In his last bout on December 5 last year, Waseem went on to beat Philippines Jeny Boy Boca at the Governor House in Lahore.
Last night was a memorable one!— Muhammad Waseem (@iamfalconwaseem) November 27, 2021
Alhamdulillah! I've become the WBC silver Champion for the 2nd time and happy to qualify for the WBA & WBC world title.
Thank you for all the prayers, love and support. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰
🦅🥊 #FalconWaseem #MTKGlobal #Probellum pic.twitter.com/sdt5LoIygF
The 34-year-old, aka ‘Falcon Khan’, in his career so far haswon 11 bouts out of 12 professional bouts and lost only one.
Among the ones Muhammad Wasim has won, eight of them havebeen won on knockouts.