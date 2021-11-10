England to play additional T20Is in Pakistan next year

England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison has announced that England will play two additional men’s Twenty20 Internationals to the five T20I’s originally planned when they will tour Pakistan in September/October 2022.

The development comes after the meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja.

The men’s side will then return to Pakistan in November/December at the back of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 to play three Tests, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship.

ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison: “Myself and ECB’s Senior Director Martin Darlow visited Lahore to talk face to face with the PCB around some of the things that have happened over the past few weeks, leading to the cancelation of our tour in October. We also wanted to discuss the future as the two boards have a historic relationship and want to move the agenda towards a forward-looking one as opposed to one looking back.”

“We’re happy to announce that we’ll play two extra white-ball T20Is on our men’s tour of Pakistan in September/October 2022,” he added.

The ECB chief said that the board is excited about the tour.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has expressed gratitude to ECB. “We put in a lot of efforts to make sure that all visiting teams are comfortable in Pakistan,” he said.

The Pakistan fans, he said, are looking forward to welcoming Australia and England in 2022.

“England have got a great team and it’s mind-boggling how they’ve produced so many match-winners in a span of about five to seven years,” he said. “They play very engaging and attractive cricket, which is fantastic for the fans and a big advertisement of the game.”

