World-renowned boxers ready to set ring on fire in Quetta

World-renowned boxers from all over Pakistan are ready to set the ring on fire in Quetta.

They will be participating in a kick boxing championship, being organised by the Universal Fight League (UFL). The championship will start from November 19 at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium.

UFL is an international company which organises combat sports all over the world.

It oversees everything from disbursement of cash prizes, event coordination, fighter relations, marketing of the events.

Pakistan is one of the members of the UFL.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, UFL Pakistan Executive Director Rehmat Gul Afridi said that more than 150 players from all over the country in eight different categories will participate in Shaheed Amanullah Khan Kickboxing Tournament.

“Renowned MMA fighters like Shah Zaib Khan, Abdul Khaliq and Muhammad Sohail will also be a part of the event,” said Afridi.

“For the first time in Pakistan’s history, one million rupees cash prize will be given to the two finalists.”

The championship will end on November 21.

Afridi also said that the tournament’s top performers will take part in boxing championships in 10 countries including China, United States, South Korea and United Kingdon and the UFL will bear all the expenses.

Afridi also announced an exhibition where senior players can display sports equipment and products and earn money from the sales.

He said the UFL is taking all the steps to promote sporting activities in the country.