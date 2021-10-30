Saturday, October 30, 2021  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

World-renowned boxers ready to set ring on fire in Quetta

The championship will start from November 19

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Sourve: Facebook/ UFL Pakistan

World-renowned boxers from all over Pakistan are ready to set the ring on fire in Quetta. 

They will be participating in a kick boxing championship, being organised by the Universal Fight League (UFL). The championship will start from November 19 at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium. 

UFL is an international company which organises combat sports all over the world. 

It oversees everything from disbursement of cash prizes, event coordination, fighter relations, marketing of the events. 

Pakistan is one of the members of the UFL. 

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, UFL Pakistan Executive Director Rehmat Gul Afridi said that more than 150 players from all over the country in eight different categories will participate in Shaheed Amanullah Khan Kickboxing Tournament. 

“Renowned MMA fighters like Shah Zaib Khan, Abdul Khaliq and Muhammad Sohail will also be a part of the event,” said Afridi. 

“For the first time in Pakistan’s history, one million rupees cash prize will be given to the two finalists.” 

The championship will end on November 21. 

Afridi also said that the tournament’s top performers will take part in boxing championships in 10 countries including China, United States, South Korea and United Kingdon and the UFL will bear all the expenses. 

Afridi also announced an exhibition where senior players can display sports equipment and products and earn money from the sales. 

He said the UFL is taking all the steps to promote sporting activities in the country. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
kickboxing mma Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
t20 world cup, 2021, Pakistan, New Zealand,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan continues to dominate at T20 World Cup
Pakistan continues to dominate at T20 World Cup
World-renowned boxers ready to set ring on fire in Quetta
World-renowned boxers ready to set ring on fire in Quetta
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.