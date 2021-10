Matches will be played at Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The Super 12 stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup will begin from today with Australia locking horns with South Africa while defending champions West Indies face England in the rematch of World T20 2016.

Group 1 matches will be played at the Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Stadium at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM respectively.

The teams will lock to gain early momentum in the tournament which will end on November 14.