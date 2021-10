Men-in-Green has never beaten arch-rivals in the tournament

Former champions India and Pakistan will face off on Sunday in a T20 World Cup’s highly-anticipated clash in Dubai.

Babar Azam’s men will be looking forward to ending their World Cup losing streak to India, while Virat Kohli and co would be aiming to extend their unbeaten record against their arch-rival to 6-0.

Here are some key statistics that you should know about the Pakistan-India clash.