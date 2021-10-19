Tuesday, October 19, 2021  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

T20 World Cup: Naim, Shakib fire Bangladesh to 153

This is a must win game for the Bengal Tiger

SAMAA | and - Posted: Oct 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Oct 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: T20 World Cup

Mohammad Naim scored a half-century, while Shakib Al Hasan smashed a quick 42 to lead Bangladesh to a respectable 153 runs in their must-win game against Oman in the ICC T20 World Cup.

After opting to bat, the Bengal Tigers went off to a slow start and lost two quick wickets with just 21 runs on the scoreboard.

Shakib and Naim made a vital 80-run stand for the third wicket to bring the team back into the game.

Apart from that, no other Bangladesh batter managed to resist Oman’s bowling attack. Shakib departed after scoring a quick 42 off 29 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Meanwhile, Naim scored 64 off 50 balls which includes three boundaries and four maximums. The team was bowled out for 153 in their allotted 20 overs

For Oman, Fayaz Butt and Bilal Khan shared three wickets each.

Bangladesh suffered an upset defeat against Scotland, while Oman registered a convincing 10-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
T20 World Cup: Naim, Shakib fire Bangladesh to 153
T20 World Cup: Naim, Shakib fire Bangladesh to 153
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.