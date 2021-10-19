T20 World Cup: Naim, Shakib fire Bangladesh to 153

Mohammad Naim scored a half-century, while Shakib Al Hasan smashed a quick 42 to lead Bangladesh to a respectable 153 runs in their must-win game against Oman in the ICC T20 World Cup.

After opting to bat, the Bengal Tigers went off to a slow start and lost two quick wickets with just 21 runs on the scoreboard.

Shakib and Naim made a vital 80-run stand for the third wicket to bring the team back into the game.

Apart from that, no other Bangladesh batter managed to resist Oman’s bowling attack. Shakib departed after scoring a quick 42 off 29 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Meanwhile, Naim scored 64 off 50 balls which includes three boundaries and four maximums. The team was bowled out for 153 in their allotted 20 overs

For Oman, Fayaz Butt and Bilal Khan shared three wickets each.

Bangladesh suffered an upset defeat against Scotland, while Oman registered a convincing 10-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea.