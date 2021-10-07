Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
Players still hopeful for resumption of Shandur Polo Festival

It has been cancelled for second year in a row

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to haunt Shandur Polo Festival for the second year in a row.

Shandur Polo Festival – one of the biggest festivals in Pakistan – is held from July 7 to 9 every year on the Shandur Pass in Chitral District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tourists flock here to experience a traditional polo tournament which has been held annually since 1936.

Despite the cancellation, the players continue to practice and keep their horses fit for the game as they are hopeful that the festival will resume soon.
