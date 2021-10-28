Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Pakistan face Afghanistan with top spot on the line

Match will be played in Dubai

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Confident Pakistan will face Afghanistan in match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium Friday.

Babar Azam’s men will be aiming to further tighten their grip at top of the points table of group 2, while the Mohammad Nabi-led unit would be eyeing to carry the dominating performance forward in the tournament.

Without a surprise, it would be a tough match for both the teams, who are loaded with stars in their ranks. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan Pakistan T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
t20 world cup, 2021, Pakistan, New Zealand,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan face Afghanistan with top spot on the line
Pakistan face Afghanistan with top spot on the line
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.