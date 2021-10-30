Saturday, October 30, 2021  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1443
Pakistan continues to dominate at T20 World Cup

This was Men-in-Green’s third win

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan continues to dominate the ICC T20 World Cup, as they are almost through to the semifinal of the mega event after thrashing Afghanistan by five wickets.

This was the third consecutive win in the tournament for Babar Azam’s men, who are leading group 2 with six points.

Asif Ali was once against the star of the show as he smashed 24 off Karim Janat’s over to give Pakistan a sensational victory. We discussed some key statistics of the game.

Pakistan T20 World Cup
 
