Confident Pakistan ready to seek revenge against New Zealand

Babar Azam’s men humiliated India in their World Cup opener

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

After humiliating India in the T20 World Cup opener, Pakistan will be aiming to take revenge against New Zealand, when the two teams lock horns in Sharjah Tuesday. 

The Blackcaps dented Pakistan’s efforts of fully restoring international cricket in the country when they abandoned their tour last month citing security concerns hours before the first ODI in Rawalpindi. 

Here are some interesting facts and figures that you should know about the highly-anticipated clash between the two sides. 

