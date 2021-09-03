Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
Twitter erupts in praise for gold medallist Haider Ali

He won gold medal in Men's Discus Throw event

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

Fans, officials, as well as athletes, have praised the discus thrower Haider Ali for producing a history-making performance in the final.

The Gujranwala born won the gold medal in the Men’s Discus Throw event after a 55.26 metres throw in his fifth attempt out of the total six he made to score the best distance.

Soon after his impressive show on the field, praised pour in for Haider who claimed Pakistan’s first-ever gold medal at the Paralympics Games.

