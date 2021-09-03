Twitter erupts in praise for gold medallist Haider Ali

Fans, officials, as well as athletes, have praised the discus thrower Haider Ali for producing a history-making performance in the final.

The Gujranwala born won the gold medal in the Men’s Discus Throw event after a 55.26 metres throw in his fifth attempt out of the total six he made to score the best distance.

Soon after his impressive show on the field, praised pour in for Haider who claimed Pakistan’s first-ever gold medal at the Paralympics Games.

Congratulations to Haider Ali for winning the first-ever Paralympic gold medal🏅for Pakistan🇵🇰! Haider is used to creating history having secured Pakistani’s 1st Paralympic games medal (Silver) in 2008. Well done! #paraolympics #goldmedal #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/Fif6mumn9r — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) September 3, 2021

شکریہ حیدر علی، ہمیںآپ پر فخر ہے https://t.co/c7NbaSeiMx — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 3, 2021

MashaAllah #haiderali Thanks for making Us proud🙏 you are our Gem 👏 https://t.co/RW72EsofEz — Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) September 3, 2021

The first Pakistani to win a gold medal at the #Paralympics We’re super proud of you our hero 🙏🏼 @HaiderAthlete 🇵🇰@NBCOlympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/wlF7bmROFG — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) September 3, 2021

Congratulations Haider Ali on making history, you make us proud! 🥇🥏#Paralympics https://t.co/kjojvqbi1E — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 3, 2021

Well done @HaiderAthlete 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Many Many congratulations!❤️

First-ever gold medal for 🇵🇰 at the #Paralympics Great achievement hero ⭐ https://t.co/P468GAvCZk — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 3, 2021

🏅 THE FIRST-EVER PARALYMPICS GOLD MEDAL FOR PAKISTAN!



Haider Ali wins GOLD MEDAL in men’s discus throw competition.



Well done CHAMP 🙌

Congratulations Pakistan 💚🇵🇰#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #PAK #ROARLikeASheru🦁 #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/dhwKjyKsB7 — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) September 3, 2021

Congratulations Pakistan



Paralympian Haider Ali makes history for Pakistan by winning a Gold Medal in the discus throw event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.



Thank you for bringing🥇to 🇵🇰.#Paralympics #HaiderAli pic.twitter.com/gjciUuhjbN — National Information Technology Board (@NationalITBoard) September 3, 2021