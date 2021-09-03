Tokyo Paralympics: Haider Ali claims first-ever gold medal for Pakistan

Pakistan’s Haider Ali made history by winning first-ever gold medal for Pakistan in the Paralympics Games.

The Gujranwala born achieved the feat in the Men’s Discus Throw event after a 55.26 metres throw in his fifth attempt out of the total six he made to score the best distance.

Ukraine’s Mykola Zhabnyak claimed silver with a throw of 52.43 metres.

The athlete, who suffers from cerebral palsy, participated in the F37 category.

Cerebral palsy is a disorder because of which one part of a person’s body becomes weakened as compared to other parts.

He was the last hope for Pakistan to win a medal after the other Pakistani athlete, Anila Izzat Baig, had been disqualified.

Previously, Haider Ali has competed in the long jump at the Paralympics where he won a silver medal in 2008 and a bronze medal in 2016. This time, Ali competed in a different game and won gold.

He has also competed in the discus throw at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Dubai in 2019 where he won the silver medal for Pakistan.