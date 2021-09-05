Inam Butt claims gold in World Beach Wrestling Series

Pakistan’s Inam Butt continues to make his country proud as he bagged a gold medal in the World Beach Wrestling Series 2021 in Italy on Tuesday.

He won the gold medal fight by 3-0 against Ukraine’s Yakovchuk in the 90Kg category.

Speaking in a video message following the victory, he credited his victory to the Pakistan wrestling federation.

“Alhamdulillah, I won the gold medal in the series,” he said. “I want to credit PWF for my victory. We have our new body elected today and luckily I won the medal on the same day.”

He also thanked Pakistan Sports Board, Dr. Fehmida Mirza and District Councillor Asim Zaman for helping out in getting visas in time for the event.

Earlier in the day, the Gujranwala-based athlete advanced into the final round after defeating Romania’s Mihai Nicolae Palaghia in the semifinal with the same score.