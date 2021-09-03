Haider Ali opens up about winning gold medal at Paralympics

Star Pakistan athlete Haider Ali has said that his hard work paid off after he clinched the gold medal at the Paralympics Games.

The Gujranwala born achieved the feat in the Men’s Discus Throw event after a 55.26 metres throw in his fifth attempt out of the total six he made to score the best distance.

While speaking to SAMAA exclusively, Haider thanked his parent for continuous support throughout his career.

“I want to thank my parents, they always supported me,” he said. “Since I had Cerebral palsy, my family has always been by my side. Whatever I’m today is because of their support.”

The athlete, who suffers from Cerebral palsy, also opened about the difficulties he faced during training due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m very happy, I was quite difficult, to be honest due to Covid,” he said. “I was difficult to train with corona situation in Pakistan. I trained in my hometown in Gujranwala because grounds were not available for more than a year.”

“No as I have won this medal all of the hard work paid off and now I’m not feeling anything difficult,” he added.

Moreover, he also appealed to the government for its support. “I have government support to some extent,” he said. “It is sad to say they didn’t do enough in the past as I deserve. This is my third medal at the Paralympics. I won silver in 2008, won bronze at Rio Olympics in 2016 and not lifted gold Alhamdulillah.”