Azam, Asif continue to struggle at National T20

Tournament is being played in Rawalpindi

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad members Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood and Khushdil Shah continue to struggle at the National T20, which is being played in Rawalpindi.

The importance of the tournament has significantly increased since the abandonment of England and New Zealand tours of Pakistan.

We have reviewed the performance of the Pakistan squad so far in the tournament and highlighted some interesting statistics of the tournament.

One Comment

  1. Ehsan  September 28, 2021 3:13 pm/ Reply

    All these players should not be included in the team for the world cup. I was surprised that why were thesr players initially included in the team. They have not performed in the past year or two. Chief selected should be bold enough to let then nation know u xer whose order were they included.

