A PSL-style football league in Pakistan

The organisers claim it will be a game changer

Never-ending controversies, the recent-most being the imposition of a ban by world football governing body FIFA on the Pakistan Football Federation, have hardly ever let the sport grow in the country despite a huge potential.

The ban was imposed by FIFA citing third-party interference after Ashfaq Hussain Shah group’s takeover of the PFF headquarters in March.

FIFA had categorically denounced the Ashfaq Shah group’s legitimacy and called the takeover “illegal”. While Ashfaq, who was elected as the PFF president following polls by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2018, claims that the law of the land allows him to run the sport in the country.

The ban means Pakistan’s national teams cannot participate in international events and local tournaments will be virtually useless if there are no national teams in place.

However, Shah had said FIFA’s ban won’t mean football will halt domestically.

The PFF led by him has signed an agreement with Global Soccer Ventures for a Pakistan Super League-inspired football league in Pakistan.

GSV CEO Zabe Khan claims the event, named Pakistan Football League, is a ray of hope for local footballers, who want to perform in a more professional and lucrative footballing eco-system.

SAMAA Digital talked to Zabe to know more about the PFL. While he talks about how GSV plan to make PFL a “game changer”, he also responds to questions about the legitimacy of the PFL with the back drop of the FIFA ban.

Pakistan forward Saadullah Khan has also voiced his opinion after the league was announced last month.