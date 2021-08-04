Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem

Fans, officials, as well as athletes, have praised javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for producing an outstanding performance in the qualifying round.

The 24-year-old topped his group with a throw of 85.16 metres, just behind India’s Neeraj Chopra (86.65) and Germany’s Johannes Vetter (85.64).

That performance earned him a place in the medal round which will take place on August 7.

Soon after his impressive show on the field, praised pour in for Nadeem who is now the only hope for Pakistan to secure a medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Mr. Arshad Nadeem with a tremendous throw of 85.16 meters secured third ranking in Qualifying Round. He will compete for Medal on Saturday August 07, 2021 in the finals of Javelin Throw – Tokyo 2020.



May Allah Almighty bless Arshad Nadeem with victory at Tokyo 2020. #tokyo2020 — Pakistan Olympic Association (@NOCPakistan) August 4, 2021

Our hero from Mian Channu @ArshadJavelin 💪🏽 Mubarak on reaching the final achievement, insha'Allah you'll make 🇵🇰 proud!



Lots of Duas 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/4lEnuFUu1I — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 4, 2021

Pakistan #Olympics 🏅 sy bus 1 throw door hai. #ArshadNadeem

We are proud of you. Many Prayers and Best Wishes for the Medal & final round on 7th August 4pm PST

29 Years of Medal Wait. Duaon mn yad rakhin. #TokyoOlympics2020 @NOCPakistan @ImranKhanPTI @DrFMirza @mo_ipc pic.twitter.com/WQJ0BVwIvc — Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) August 4, 2021

What a great moment. #ArshadNadeem of #Pak qualified for the final of #JavelinThrow – keeping hopes of a medal alive – Will be an interesting competition between #NeerajChopra of #Ind and Arshad Nadeem on August 7. All the best. pic.twitter.com/KGa09g6Crg — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) August 4, 2021

#ArshadNadeem has made us all proud with his performance at the #JavelinThrow competition. The whole nation is praying for his success in Olympic finals.



Athletes like him are true role models for our youth who will boost their interest in sports. 🇵🇰

pic.twitter.com/zIPa4IsFzN — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) August 4, 2021

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem created history as the Javelin Thrower hurled a massive 85.16m throw and makes it to the Men's Javelin Throw finals of the Tokyo Olympics.



Congratulations, Arshad Nadeem you have made us all proud👏#ArshadNadeem pic.twitter.com/jo2SOQC50n — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 4, 2021

Previously, the Khanewal-born has won a bronze medal for Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Games which were organised in Indonesia with a throw of 80.75 metres.