Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem

The 24-year-old javelin thrower booked place in medal round

Posted: Aug 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: POA / Twitter

Fans, officials, as well as athletes, have praised javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for producing an outstanding performance in the qualifying round.

The 24-year-old topped his group with a throw of 85.16 metres, just behind India’s Neeraj Chopra (86.65) and Germany’s Johannes Vetter (85.64).

That performance earned him a place in the medal round which will take place on August 7.

Soon after his impressive show on the field, praised pour in for Nadeem who is now the only hope for Pakistan to secure a medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Previously, the Khanewal-born has won a bronze medal for Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Games which were organised in Indonesia with a throw of 80.75 metres.

