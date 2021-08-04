Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive

The 24-year-old booked place in medal round

SAMAA
Posted: Aug 4, 2021

Photo: AFP

Arshad Nadeem produced a remarkable performance to book his place in the final of the men’s javelin at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old finished the qualifying round with a throw of 85.16 metres which was the third-best in the event behind India’s Neeraj Chopra (86.65m) and Germany’s Johannes Vetter (85.64m).

Nadeem, who won his group on Wednesday ahead of the likes of Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic and Julian Weber from Germany, will now participate in the medal round on August 7.

Previously, the Khanewal-born has won a bronze medal for Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Games which were organised in Indonesia with a throw of 80.75 metres.

