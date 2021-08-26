Thursday, August 26, 2021  | 17 Muharram, 1443
Neeraj slams Indian media for twisting ‘friendly discussion’ with Nadeem

The 23-year-old won gold medal in Tokyo Olympics

Posted: Aug 26, 2021
Photo: Asian Games

Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has lashed out at the Indian media for misinterpreting his friendly discussion with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem during the javelin event in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old won a gold medal after making a throw of 87.58 in the mega event.

Neeraj Chopra in a video message on Twitter asked the Indian media not to use his comments to spread propaganda.

“Arshad Nadeem was not tampering with my javelin,” he clarified. “He was just practising his throw, and nothing else.”

Chopra said he is “very disappointed with the false propaganda”.

During the competition, the players usually hand over their personal javelins to the organisers, and can be used by any athlete participating in the event, he added.

Nadeem finished fifth on the list with the best throw of 84.62. He was the country’s last hope to end a medal drought at the mega-event as Pakistan remained medal-less since 1992.

HOME  
 
 

