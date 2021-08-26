Neeraj slams Indian media for twisting ‘friendly discussion’ with Nadeem

Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has lashed out at the Indian media for misinterpreting his friendly discussion with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem during the javelin event in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old won a gold medal after making a throw of 87.58 in the mega event.

Neeraj Chopra in a video message on Twitter asked the Indian media not to use his comments to spread propaganda.

मेरी आप सभी से विनती है की मेरे comments को अपने गंदे एजेंडा को आगे बढ़ाने का माध्यम न बनाए। Sports हम सबको एकजूट होकर साथ रहना सिखाता हैं और कमेंट करने से पहले खेल के रूल्स जानना जरूरी होता है 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RLv96FZTd2 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

“Arshad Nadeem was not tampering with my javelin,” he clarified. “He was just practising his throw, and nothing else.”

Chopra said he is “very disappointed with the false propaganda”.

During the competition, the players usually hand over their personal javelins to the organisers, and can be used by any athlete participating in the event, he added.

Nadeem finished fifth on the list with the best throw of 84.62. He was the country’s last hope to end a medal drought at the mega-event as Pakistan remained medal-less since 1992.