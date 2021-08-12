Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan

He finished fifth in the javelin event

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: POA

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem returned to Pakistan from Japan Thursday morning after putting up a tremendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

While competing in the javelin event, Nadeem finished fifth on the list with the best throw of 84.62.

He was the country’s last hope to end a medal drought at the mega-event as Pakistan remained medal-less since 1992.

A large number of sports enthusiasts had gathered at the Allama Iqbal International Airport to welcome Arshad before his arrival. Cheers and loud slogans filled the air as he arrived.

Punjab Minister for Youth and Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, president of the Athletics Federation Pakistan, coaches and athletes received him at the airport.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Arshad Nadeem olympics Pakistan Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan, javelin event , Olympics, Tokyo 2020, Javelin Throw
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in javelin throw event
Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan
Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.