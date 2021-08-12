Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome upon return to Pakistan

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem returned to Pakistan from Japan Thursday morning after putting up a tremendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

While competing in the javelin event, Nadeem finished fifth on the list with the best throw of 84.62.

He was the country’s last hope to end a medal drought at the mega-event as Pakistan remained medal-less since 1992.

A large number of sports enthusiasts had gathered at the Allama Iqbal International Airport to welcome Arshad before his arrival. Cheers and loud slogans filled the air as he arrived.

Punjab Minister for Youth and Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, president of the Athletics Federation Pakistan, coaches and athletes received him at the airport.