Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan new hero is a mason’s son

The 24-year-old athlete was born in Khanewel

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Arshad Nadeem has become Pakistan's new hero after he qualified into the final round of men’s javelin at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 after a superb 85.16 metre throw.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Khanewal, is the son of a mason.

"I am not even worthy of this, I am just a labourer," his father said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

Many people came to visit the family at their house after their son's feat. Their neighbours played the drums and other villagers danced to its tunes in celebration.

The father shared that Nadeem had a passion for working out. "He used to borrow colourful buckets from other people, then added pipes in them along with other heavy equipment and then lift them up."

Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive

Rasheed Ahmed Saki, who is one of Nadeem's trainers, said that he knew from the start that the athlete was special.

In 2014, the world got to know about his talent. He even defeated a senior athlete from India while he was just a junior, Saki added.

He claimed that javelin and shot put require investment. He claimed that he used to provide his students with these facilities so they could train.

The trainer is confident that Nadeem will bring a medal home.

Another villager said that Nadeem's real competition will be with India's Neeraj Chopra, who qualified for the finals after his 86.65-metre throw. Chopra is also an inspiration for Nadeem.

The final will be held on August 7, Saturday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Arshad Nadeem Tokyo Olympics
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
javelin, arshad nadeem, tokyo olympics
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Tokyo Olympics: China stuns Australia, US in women's 4x200m relay
Tokyo Olympics: China stuns Australia, US in women’s 4x200m relay
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
Twitter erupts in praise for Arshad Nadeem
Belinda Bencic reaches Tokyo Olympics tennis final
Belinda Bencic reaches Tokyo Olympics tennis final
Olympics: Australia athletes in isolation as US’s Kendricks Covid positive
Olympics: Australia athletes in isolation as US’s Kendricks Covid positive
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan new hero is a mason's son
Arshad Nadeem: Pakistan new hero is a mason’s son
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan's hopes alive at Olympics
Arshad Nadeem keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive at Olympics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.