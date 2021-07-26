Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha

Young weightlifter Talha Talib believes that winning the hearts of Pakistan fans was a bigger achievement for him than winning an Olympic medal.

The 21-year-old finished fifth in the 67kg category at the Tokyo Olympics with an overall impressive lifting of 320 KG of weight.

In the snatch round, Talib finished second on the table after lifting 150 KG weight whereas in the Clean & Jerk round, the Gujranwala-born—despite failing in the first attempt—managed to lift 170 KG weight in the third attempt.

Talha, in a live session on his Instagram account on Sunday night, stated that it was his ‘dream’ to win the hearts of Pakistan fans by showcasing his talent.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason,” he said. “Today, I am not disappointed to not win a medal because I have won something much bigger than that — love from Pakistan fans. That was a dream to showcase my talent at a stage where they will feel proud of my performance and I can’t express how proud I am to achieve that.”