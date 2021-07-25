Sunday, July 25, 2021  | 14 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan

The 21-year-old finished on fifth position in 67kg category

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Young weightlifter Talha Talib narrowly missed out on winning an Olympic medal for Pakistan.

The 21-year-old finished fifth in the 67kg category with an overall impressive lifting of 320 KG of weight.

In the snatch round, Talib finished second on the table after lifting 150 KG weight whereas in the Clean & Jerk round, the Gujranwala-born—despite failing in the first attempt—managed to lift 170 KG weight in the third attempt.

Talha — who was making his first appearance at Olympic — previously won a gold medal for Pakistan in the 2016 Commonwealth Youth Championships in Penang, Malaysia whereas he also won a silver at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Apia in Samoa.

China’s Chen Lijun managed to win the gold medal with collective weightlifting of 332 KGs whereas Columbia’s Mosquera Lozano Luis Javier and Italy’s Zanni Mirko finished on the second and third spot after lifting weights of 331 and 322 KGs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Talha Talib Tokyo Olympics
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.