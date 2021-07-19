Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19

Games set to begin from July 23

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Czech beach volleyball star Ondrej Perusic has tested positive for Covid-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village, officials said.

The development came after two South African footballers and an analyst were found to be infected at the complex.

Perusic submitted “a positive sample during everyday testing in the Olympic Village on Sunday, July 18”, Czech Olympic team head Martin Doktor said in a statement.

“He has absolutely no symptoms. We are dealing with all the details and… naturally the anti-epidemic measures within the team,” he added.

On Saturday, the Czech Olympic Committee reported a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Tokyo for the Games starting on Friday.

Perusic’s case appears to be the fourth in the Olympic Village after the infections of two South African footballers and a video analyst were revealed on Sunday.

The Olympic Village, a complex of apartments and dining areas in Tokyo, will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its peak when the delayed 2020 Games finally get underway.

HOME  
 
 
Tokyo Olympics, Czech Republi,c volleyball, Covid-19, Coronavirus,
 

