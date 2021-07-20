Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus

Development was confirmed on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Czech beach volleyball coach Simon Nausch has tested positive for Covid-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village, officials said on Tuesday, a day after one of the players also tested positive.

“At least we know that regular testing works and catches positive cases right from the start. It’s unpleasant for us but we’ll deal with it,” Czech Olympic team head Martin Doktor said in a statement.

The team said Nausch had left the Olympic Village for isolation and that any close contacts would self-isolate.

It is the fifth Covid case in the Village. Two South African footballers and a video analyst had previously tested positive.

“Due to previous cases in our team, we tried to be extremely careful. Unfortunately it did not work but I am really glad I am in isolation before I can jeopardise someone else’s participation in the games,” Nausch said in the statement.

The announcement came a day after Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic tested positive at the Olympic Village.

The Czech Olympic Committee earlier said that a staff member had also tested positive upon landing in Tokyo last week.

The Olympic Village, a complex of apartments and dining areas in Tokyo, will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its peak during the Games.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Athlete, workers test positive for Covid-19 as Tokyo Olympics nears
Athlete, workers test positive for Covid-19 as Tokyo Olympics nears
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.