Stefanos Tsitsipas downs Frances Tiafoe to make Olympics third round

The Greek defeated the American in straight sets

Posted: Jul 27, 2021
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the third round of the Olympics men’s tennis tournament on Tuesday as he defeated Frances Tiafoe.

The Greek third seed downed American Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park, where all play on outside courts was delayed an hour by morning drizzle.

Tsitsipas, who is also entered in mixed doubles with Maria Sakkari, will play France’s Ugo Humbert or Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Having lost to Tiafoe in the opening round at Wimbledon, Tsitsipas ensured there was no repeat disappointment as a single break in each set enabled him to wrap up victory in 77 minutes.

Naomi Osaka meets 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova later Tuesday as the Japanese star steps up her bid for Olympic gold after making a convincing return to action from an eight-week break.

Osaka had not played since abandoning her Roland Garros campaign in late May citing the need to preserve her mental health. She later revealed her battle with depression and anxiety.

The second seed has won four of the past six Grand Slams on hard court, and is the heavy favourite for the women’s title following the early exit of world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Tell us what you think:

