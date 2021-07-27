Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2

He achieved the feat on Tuesday

Posted: Jul 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Facebook

Shehroze Kashif has become the youngest mountaineer ever to summit K2, the second tallest peak in the world.

The 19-year-old shared the news on his Facebook page after successfully climbing the mountain early Tuesday. He hoisted Pakistan’s flag there as well.

“Youngest In The World to stand on top of King of the Mountains,” the post read.

The 8,611-meter mountain is in the Karakoram Range on the border between Pakistan and China. It is considered the world’s most difficult mountain to scale.

On May 6, Kashif became the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest – the world’s tallest peak. The young mountaineer hails from Lahore. He started climbing at the age of 11 and his first summit was of Makra Peak (3885m). At 12, he climbed the 4080m Musa Ka Massalah and 4600m Chembra peak.

The previous record for the youngest person to summit K2 was held by Sajid Sadpara, who had completed the climb in summer 2019 at the age of 20. Before that, Japan’s Tatsuya Aoki had created history after scaling the mountain at the age of 21 years in 2006.

