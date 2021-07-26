Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Naomi Osaka storms into third round of Tokyo Olympics

Japanese star defeated Switzerland's Golubic in straight sets

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo AFP

Japanese star Naomi Osaka eased into third round of the Tokyo Games tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

She was playing for the second time in as many days after her first match was put back 24 hours, with Osaka given the honour of lighting the Olympic cauldron in Friday’s opening ceremony.

Osaka earned the first break of the match to take a 5-3 lead, saving a break point with an emphatic smash in the following game as she served out to take the first set.

The second seed broke the 50th-ranked Golubic twice in a row to begin the second set, pocketing seven straight games before clinching victory in 65 minutes.

She will meet the winner between 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova and Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu for a place in the quarter-finals.

Osaka is the highest-ranked player left in the draw following the shock exit of world number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty in the first round.

