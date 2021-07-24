Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat

Pakistan’s ace badminton player Mahoor Shahzad suffered a crushing defeat in her opening game at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The 24-year-old was outclassed by the world number five Akane Yamaguchi who won the encounter in just 23 minutes on Saturday.

Mahoor found it hard to compete in the first game which ended in just 10 minutes with Yamaguchi winning it with the score of 21-3.

However, the Karachi-born showed some resistance in the second game where she ended up losing with the score of 21-8.

Mahoor will now face Britain’s Kirsty Gilmour in the next fixture on July 27.