Saturday, July 24, 2021  | 13 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat

The 24-year-old was outclassed by world number five Akane Yamaguchi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s ace badminton player Mahoor Shahzad suffered a crushing defeat in her opening game at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The 24-year-old was outclassed by the world number five Akane Yamaguchi who won the encounter in just 23 minutes on Saturday.

Mahoor found it hard to compete in the first game which ended in just 10 minutes with Yamaguchi winning it with the score of 21-3.

However, the Karachi-born showed some resistance in the second game where she ended up losing with the score of 21-8.

Mahoor will now face Britain’s Kirsty Gilmour in the next fixture on July 27.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Badminton Mahoor Shehzad olympics Tokyo Olympics
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mahoor Shehzad, Olympics opener, Badminton, Tokyo olympics, Olympics, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.