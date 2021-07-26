Know your Olympians: Pakistan’s athletes at the Tokyo Games

Pakistan has sent a 10-member contingent for the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, which will participate in six different disciplines in the event.

The athletes will be competing in athletics, badminton, judo, shooting, swimming and weightlifting.

Here is all you need to know about each one of them:

Mahoor Shahzad

Mahoor Shahzad is representing Pakistan at the 2020 Summer Olympics after receiving a tripartite invitation.

She is the first female badminton player to represent Pakistan in the Games. Mahoor also carried Pakistan’s flag in the opening ceremony along with fellow participant Khalil Akhtar.

The 24-year-old was the women’s singles champion at the 2017 Pakistan International tournament. She has competed at the 2014 Asian Games, and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She lost to world number four Yamaguchi Akane of Japan in straight sets 21-3, 21-8 in her first Olympic outing. She will be playing her next match on July 27.

Talha Talib

Talha Talib represented Pakistan in the weightlifting 67kg weight category in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He was born on October 3, 1999 in Gujranwala. He is a national champion and national record holder since 2017.

Here are some of his accolades:-

Three-time Gold Medals in sixth International Islamic Solidarity Championship 2020 Uzbekistan.

Gold Medalist of 13th South Asian Games 2019 Kathmandu

Bronze Medalist of Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast

Silver Medalist of Islamic Solidarity Weightlifting Championship 2018 Egypt

Silver Medalist of Commonwealth Youth Games 2017

Silver Medalist of Asian Youth Championship 2016

Silver Medalist of Commonwealth Youth Games 2015

Gulfam Joseph

Gulfam Joseph is a sports shooter. He competed in the men’s 10-metre air pistol event at the Olympics and was eliminated after managing the ninth position in the qualification round.

The first eight shooters competed for finals. He was tied with number seventh and eighth with the same score of 578/600. It is a great achievement from someone competing in only his third international competition.

Shah Hussain Shah

Shah Hussain Shah is a Pakistani judoka. He competes in the men’s -100 kg division. He is based in Japan since July 2014. Shah Hussain received the honour to bear the Pakistan flag at 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 28-year-old represented Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Games where he won a bronze medal.

He is the son of former Pakistani Olympic boxer, Hussain Shah, who won the country’s first Olympic boxing medal, a bronze at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, Korea.

Arshad Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem is a javelin throw specialist. He represents WAPDA domestically. In December 2019, he established a new South Asian Games record in his discipline with a distance of 86.29 m, thus securing direct qualification to the Tokyo Olympics.

In May 2017, Nadeem won a bronze medal with a best throw of 76.33 metres at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku. In April 2018, he set a new personal best of 80.45 metres in the qualification round at the Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia.

In August 2018, he won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he set a new personal best and national record of 80.75m.

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir will be competing in the shooting event at the Games. He featured in the men’s 25-metre rapid-fire pistol event at the 2016 event. He finished in 18th place in the qualifying round.

Muhammad Khalil Akhtar

Muhammad Khalil Akhtar is also a sports shooter. He will also compete in the men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol event at the Olympics.

After receiving an Olympic scholarship, he qualified at the 2019 International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Rio, where he finished sixth.

Muhammad Haseeb Tariq

Syed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq is a swimmer. He participated in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Bisma Khan

Bisma Khan, also a swimmer, has represented the country at the 2018 Asian Games. She competed in five events but and in each event she did not advance to compete in the final. She also finished in 11th place in the heats in the mixed 4 × 100 metre medley relay event.

Najima Parveen

Najima Parveen is a sprinter. She competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the women’s 200 metres race but could not make it to the second round.