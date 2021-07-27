Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey

Pakistan’s ace badminton player Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympic journey came to an end after suffering defeat against Kirsty Gilmour.

The 24-year-old displayed a far better performance than the previous game, but still fell short against the Great Britain opponent.

The Karachi-born lost both sets with the same score of 21-14 and 21-14.

Earlier, the 24-year-old was outclassed by the world number five Akane Yamaguchi who won the encounter in just 23 minutes on Saturday.