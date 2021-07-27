Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey

She suffered defeat in straight sets

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s ace badminton player Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympic journey came to an end after suffering defeat against Kirsty Gilmour.

The 24-year-old displayed a far better performance than the previous game, but still fell short against the Great Britain opponent.

The Karachi-born lost both sets with the same score of 21-14 and 21-14.  

Earlier, the 24-year-old was outclassed by the world number five Akane Yamaguchi who won the encounter in just 23 minutes on Saturday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Badminton Kirsty Gilmour Mahoor Shahzad olympics Tokyo Olympics
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Kirsty Gilmour, Mahoor Shahzad’, Olympics, Tokyo Olympics , Badminton
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Know your Olympians: Pakistan's athletes at the Tokyo Games
Know your Olympians: Pakistan’s athletes at the Tokyo Games
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.