Zverev storms into first French Open semifinal

German out classed Spaniard in the knockout fixture
Alexander Zverev stormed into his first French Open semi-final with on Tuesday after a triumphing 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
The German sixth seed will play the winner between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in Sunday’s final.
New milestone achieved 🔑@AlexZverev overcomes Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 to book a spot in the #RolandGarros SF for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/BiYd87lsTz— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 8, 2021