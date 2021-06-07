Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Sports

Zverev insists tournament isn’t over after Nishikori victory

German will face Fokina for a place in the last-four

Posted: Jun 7, 2021
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Alexander Zverev progressed to the French Open quarter-finals for the third time in four years on Sunday with a crushing 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Sixth seed Zverev will face world number 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain for a place in the last four.

“I played incredible, I played a very good match but the tournament isn’t over,” said Zverev.

“I’m into the quarter-finals but I’ve hopefully got three matches left and we’ll see how those go.”

Zverev has won his past 12 sets at Roland Garros after recovering from two sets down against qualifier Oscar Otte in the first round.

“If I play my best tennis I’m difficult to beat,” he added.

Zverev is the second German man in the Open era to reach three quarter-finals in Paris after Boris Becker (1986-87, 1989 and 1991).

Alexander Zverev french open Kei Nishikori
 
RELATED STORIES

Alexander Zverev, Kei Nishikori, French Open, Quaterfinal.
 

